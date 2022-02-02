MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Down 7.1%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s share price traded down 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.50. 13,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,019,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ML shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.11.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $88,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $35,328,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $28,260,000. Linden Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 3,413,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,529,000. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

