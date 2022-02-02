MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading 7.1% Higher

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s share price traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.57. 929,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,043,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Several brokerages have commented on ML. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,328,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,260,000. Linden Advisors LP boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 47.5% in the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 3,413,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

