Monolith Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monolith has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $1,328.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

