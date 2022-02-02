Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,540,000 after acquiring an additional 117,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,858 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.37.

Shares of IQV traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,911. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.13 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

