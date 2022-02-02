Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 1,739 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,591 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 3.7% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $39,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,091 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.0% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $6.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.88. The company had a trading volume of 308,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410,948. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.59 and its 200 day moving average is $156.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.