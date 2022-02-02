Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $24.27 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 36,306 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $6.41 on Wednesday, hitting $183.54. The company had a trading volume of 273,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410,948. The firm has a market cap of $205.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.59.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

