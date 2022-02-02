Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $44.11 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,578 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 149,010 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $44,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.36.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $535.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,555. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $573.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $612.84. The company has a market capitalization of $252.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.