Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Purchases 4,956 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.66. The company had a trading volume of 188,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $138.30.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.