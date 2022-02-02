Moonriver Achieves Market Cap of $221.60 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $221.60 million and $28.71 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for about $74.22 or 0.00200613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00050801 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.01 or 0.07241620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00058564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,908.19 or 0.99766464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054702 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,252,177 coins and its circulating supply is 2,985,891 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

