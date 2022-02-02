Morgan Stanley Lowers Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $71.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.
NYSE:ST traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $56.48. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,481. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.46. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
In related news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,679 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $822,135,000 after buying an additional 230,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,093,000 after purchasing an additional 104,882 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,504,000 after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,537,000 after purchasing an additional 252,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,586,000 after purchasing an additional 197,654 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
