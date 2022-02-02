Morgan Stanley Lowers Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $71.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ST traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $56.48. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,481. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.46. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,679 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $822,135,000 after buying an additional 230,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,093,000 after purchasing an additional 104,882 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,504,000 after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,537,000 after purchasing an additional 252,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,586,000 after purchasing an additional 197,654 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.