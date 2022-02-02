Motorola Solutions (MSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. Motorola Solutions has set its FY 2021 guidance at $9.000-$9.040 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MSI opened at $231.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.83 and its 200 day moving average is $244.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $173.79 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

