MovieBloc Hits Market Cap of $80.39 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $80.39 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

