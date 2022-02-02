mStable USD Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.15 million and $413,181.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,896.61 or 0.99930661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00069988 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00020981 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00026660 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.50 or 0.00486165 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001220 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

