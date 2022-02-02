MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires New Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 231,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,802,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.19% of Citrix Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after buying an additional 4,980,448 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $610,503,000 after buying an additional 5,349,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $331,252,000 after buying an additional 351,760 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $301,362,000 after buying an additional 131,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $298,091,000 after buying an additional 196,446 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Shares of CTXS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,385. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 127.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.