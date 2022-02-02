MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 219,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3,650.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $103.30. 18,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,377,685. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.46. The stock has a market cap of $160.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

