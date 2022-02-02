MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 25,000 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 63.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after buying an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,585,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after buying an additional 294,563 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $54,612,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $24,271,629,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.81. 9,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.45. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $214.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

