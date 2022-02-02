Mullen Group (MTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

TSE:MTL opened at C$11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.60. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$14.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cormark dropped their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

