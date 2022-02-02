Mullen Group (MTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.
TSE:MTL opened at C$11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.60. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$14.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.42.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
