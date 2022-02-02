Multiplier (BMXX) Price Reaches $0.0121 on Exchanges

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Multiplier has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $12,213.45 and approximately $1,380.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00051716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.70 or 0.07167391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00057959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,538.33 or 0.99993276 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00055579 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

