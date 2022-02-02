MXC (MXC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.36 Million

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. MXC has a total market capitalization of $208.08 million and approximately $14.36 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MXC has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One MXC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0788 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $116.30 or 0.00314874 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007039 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000989 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.07 or 0.01226619 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003652 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.