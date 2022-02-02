MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Short Interest Down 18.5% in January

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 230,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $128,013.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $1,421,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,858 shares of company stock worth $4,948,426. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of MYRG traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.57. 69,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,973. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.06. MYR Group has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $121.22.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

