MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.73

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.73 and last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 139639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MYTE. Bank of America raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 3.05.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.