MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,717 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.45% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 104.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 86,665 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 361.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 444,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter valued at $1,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

MYTE stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $35.57. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 3.05.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.43 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. On average, research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

