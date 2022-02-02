Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Short Interest Down 18.7% in January

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 720,400 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 885,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 319,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,482. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $257.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.31% and a negative net margin of 245.41%. The business had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

