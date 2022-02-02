Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.21

Shares of Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.21 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 18.20 ($0.24). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 20.35 ($0.27), with a volume of 531,984 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.47, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of £61.14 million and a PE ratio of -14.54.

In other news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards bought 174,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £45,499.74 ($61,172.01).

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

