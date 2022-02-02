Napster Group (LON:NAPS) Shares Down 17.6%

Napster Group PLC (LON:NAPS)’s share price fell 17.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 26,217,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.49. The firm has a market cap of £9.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.23.

About Napster Group (LON:NAPS)

MelodyVR Group PLC develops a music platform that allows users to experience music performances in virtual reality primarily in the United Kingdom. The company delivers virtual reality music experiences and original content to music fans via the MelodyVR music platform, a free-to-download app currently available on iOs and Android smartphones and virtual reality devices; and live-streaming performances in virtual reality.

