Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Cap Hits $40,060.30

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $40,060.30 and approximately $5,374.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,170,654 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

