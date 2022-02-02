National Bank Financial Lowers Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) to Underperform

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $0.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.00. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 42.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AKU. National Bankshares lowered Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Akumin alerts:

Akumin stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 77,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,111. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.74. Akumin has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.10.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Akumin will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Akumin by 301.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akumin by 62.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Akumin by 78.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akumin by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after buying an additional 446,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.