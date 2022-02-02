National Bankshares Trims Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Target Price to C$11.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s previous close.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.63.

Shares of TSE FSZ traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.21. The company had a trading volume of 270,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,642. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$9.71 and a 12-month high of C$11.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 29.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$171.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

