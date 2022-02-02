National Bankshares Trims Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Target Price to $13.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 51.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEV. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Lion Electric stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 38,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,949. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lion Electric by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,961,000 after purchasing an additional 332,110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 496,657 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,720,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at about $5,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

