National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.97

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.97 and last traded at $74.90, with a volume of 6040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.25.

Several brokerages have commented on NGG. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $873.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.66.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 31,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

