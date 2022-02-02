Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires 49,395 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,395 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International owned about 0.07% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVAH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,731. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $411.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

In other news, CFO David Afshar bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $29,760.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony Strange bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,610 shares of company stock worth $156,758.

Aveanna Healthcare Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

