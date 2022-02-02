Natixis Investment Managers International Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,294 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe by 316.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $4.23 on Wednesday, reaching $531.75. The stock had a trading volume of 25,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,555. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $573.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $612.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

