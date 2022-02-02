Natixis Investment Managers International Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,365 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 3.6% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $61,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,670,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 161,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,534,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.62. 18,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,849. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $256.11. The firm has a market cap of $160.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.