Natixis Investment Managers International Purchases New Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 239,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,446,000. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.6% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,744,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,802,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,822 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,489,000 after purchasing an additional 907,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,200,000 after purchasing an additional 836,557 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.76. 25,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.64. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

