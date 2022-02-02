Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 140 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $33.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,104.98. 8,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,168.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,498.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $957.60 and a 12-month high of $2,006.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.80 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,887.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

