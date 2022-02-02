Natixis Investment Managers International Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 77,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,359,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $71,416,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.17.

TMO traded up $5.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $599.50. 30,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,434. The company has a market cap of $236.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $594.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

