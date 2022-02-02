NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NBT Bancorp in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.85. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NBTB opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100,554 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1,054.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 65,816 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 61,460 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

