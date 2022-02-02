Neblio (NEBL) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $9.86 million and $118,212.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00023247 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016419 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004248 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,933,272 coins and its circulating supply is 18,632,065 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.