Nervos Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.20 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $449.39 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,467.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.90 or 0.07150006 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.64 or 0.00295293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.05 or 0.00758127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00072827 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.30 or 0.00393153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00244684 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,438,799,893 coins and its circulating supply is 29,622,313,363 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

