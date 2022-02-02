Nervos Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $449.39 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $449.39 million and $11.20 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,467.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.90 or 0.07150006 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.64 or 0.00295293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.05 or 0.00758127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00072827 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.30 or 0.00393153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00244684 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,438,799,893 coins and its circulating supply is 29,622,313,363 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.