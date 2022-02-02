Nestree (EGG) Price Tops $0.0060

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $14.08 million and approximately $534,044.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nestree

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,345,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

