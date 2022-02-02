Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%.

UEPS stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $6.97.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer acquired 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $166,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Monde Nkosi acquired 65,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $342,573.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 426,856 shares of company stock worth $2,166,844. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

