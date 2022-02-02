NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,042 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.42% of NETGEAR worth $33,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NETGEAR by 5.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the third quarter worth about $1,594,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in NETGEAR by 49,273.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,115 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NETGEAR by 2.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in NETGEAR by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.75.

NETGEAR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

