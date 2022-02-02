NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $28.23. 325,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,867. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $862.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.75. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $45.12.

NETGEAR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter worth $867,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in NETGEAR by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 136,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

