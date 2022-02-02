Netrum (NTR) Price Tops $0.0192 on Exchanges

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded up 256.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Netrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Netrum has a market capitalization of $41,020.50 and $88.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Netrum has traded up 291.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum Profile

Netrum (NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

