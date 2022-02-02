Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by 34.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,105. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

