Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0179 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 69.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NML stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 184,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,211. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $5.73.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

