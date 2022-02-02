Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NBXG traded down 0.09 on Wednesday, hitting 15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 126,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,526. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a twelve month low of 13.60 and a twelve month high of 20.76.

