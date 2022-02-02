Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 29.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. 55,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,230. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 132,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

