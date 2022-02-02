Neutrino Dollar Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000496 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00104841 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

USDN is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

